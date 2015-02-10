FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Basketball League roundup
February 10, 2015 / 12:51 AM / 3 years ago

National Basketball League roundup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The Sports Xchange) - NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will not punish New York Knicks owner James Dolan for his controversial and angry email to an unhappy fan of the team.

Dolan, replying to an email from the fan, hinted that the man is an alcoholic and suggested that the man root for the Brooklyn Nets instead of the Knicks. Irving Bierman, 73, had criticized Dolan’s ownership and management of the team.

“Jim is a consummate New Yorker,” Silver told the Post. “Jim got an unkind email and responded with an unkind email.”

- - -

Veteran shooting guard Ray Allen plans to decide his NBA future after the All-Star break, ESPN.com reported Monday.

According to the report, Allen, 39, who has not played this season, still has not decided whether he wants to return for a 19th season but has been staying in shape and doing on-court work to keep his options open.

Editing by Andrew Both

