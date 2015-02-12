National Basketball Association roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will miss his third straight game at Toronto on Wednesday night after an examination revealed a “mild stress reaction in his lower right fibula.”

Beal missed the last two games with a sore right big toe. The team announced Wednesday that subsequent examinations revealed the mild stress reaction in his fibula.

- -

The Phoenix Suns recalled guards Reggie Bullock and Archie Goodwin from Bakersfield of the NBA Development League.

In 10 games for Bakersfield this season, Goodwin is averaging 22.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals. In four games for Bakersfield this season, Bullock is averaging 23.8 points and 9.8 rebounds.

- -

The Dallas Mavericks signed center Bernard James to a 10-day contract.

The 6-foot-10, 235-pound James was originally picked by the Mavericks with the 33rd overall pick in the 2012 draft. He has averaged 2.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.6 blocks and 7.9 minutes in 76 career games (11 starts) with Dallas.