National Basketball Association roundup

Jan 26, 2015; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Kendrick Perkins (5) dribbles the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Nikola Pekovic (14) defends during the second quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Center Kendrick Perkins finalized a buyout with the Utah Jazz and will sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Perkins’ decision was first reported by USA Today, and Perkins and LeBron James confirmed it via Twitter.

Perkins, 30, was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Jazz on Thursday in a three-team deal, and James recruited him to Cleveland, a source told ESPN.com.

- - -

The Philadelphia 76ers waived veteran forward Andrei Kirilenko after he was suspended last month for not reporting to the team following his trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

On Dec. 11, the 76ers traded forward Brandon Davies to the Nets for Kirilenko, a first-round pick in the 1999 draft, guard Jorge Gutierrez and cash. Kirilenko failed to appear in any games for the Sixers.

Kirilenko, 33, has not taken to the court since Nov. 13 and only has played in seven games this season, averaging 0.4 points and 1.1 rebounds.

- - -

The Miami Heat have signed forward Henry Walker to a 10-day contract.

Walker has appeared 17 times (eight starts) for the Heat’s NBA Development League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, this season, averaging 15.1 points per game.

- - -

Center Earl Barron signed a 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns.

The 7-footer has averaged 20.3 points and 10.9 rebounds in 27 games this season with the Bakersfield Jam, the Suns’ NBA Development League affiliate.

- - -

The Detroit Pistons signed forward Quincy Miller to a 10-day contract.

The 6ft-9in, 210-pound Miller joins the Pistons after spending parts of the 2014-15 season with the Sacramento Kings and the Reno Bighorns of the NBA Developmental League.