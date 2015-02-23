National Basketball Association roundup

Feb 19, 2015; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant (35) brings the ball up the court against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star forward Kevin Durant underwent a small procedure on Sunday to help alleviate pain on his surgically repaired right foot, general manager Sam Presti announced.

The four-time NBA scoring champ and reigning NBA MVP will be re-evaluated within a week to determine when he will return in the regular season, Presti said.

Durant, 26, underwent surgery in October to repair a fracture in his right foot. The original screw that was set in Durant’s fifth metatarsal (the long bone on the outside of his foot) was rubbing against his cuboid bone, producing soreness.

- - -

The New Orleans Pelicans received good news when the team announced that All-Star forward Anthony Davis had no structural damage to his shoulder and will be sidelined only one or two weeks.

Davis had to leave Saturday’s game against the Heat when he re-aggravated a right shoulder injury that had forced him to miss the All-Star Game and two regular-season games.

The news was not quite as encouraging for Pelicans forward Ryan Anderson, who is expected to be sidelined 2-4 weeks with a sprained MCL.

- - -

Boston Celtics forward Jared Sullinger will miss the remainder of the season with a left metatarsal stress fracture in his left foot.

The team announced the decision following further medical evaluation.

- - -

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said forward Chandler Parsons is expected to miss at least three games due to a sprain and bone bruise in his left ankle.

Carlisle ruled Parsons out for the Mavs’ upcoming stretch of three games in four nights.

- - -

The Denver Nuggets waived forwards Victor Claver and Thomas Robinson. Both were acquired along with guard Will Barton and a lottery-protected 2016 first-round draft pick on Thursday from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for guard Arron Afflalo and forward Alonzo Gee.