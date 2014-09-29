National Basketball Association roundup

Sep 29, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Markieff Morris (left) and twin brother Marcus Morris pose for a portrait during media day at the US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Phoenix Suns signed forwards Marcus Morris and Markieff Morris to multiyear contract extensions Monday reportedly worth a combined $52 million for the twin brothers.

Multiple media outlets reported that Markieff Morris will receive a four-year deal worth $32 million while Marcus Morris will get a four-year deal worth $20 million.

Veteran swingman Evan Turner officially became a member of the Boston Celtics when he signed a two-year deal with the club worth about $6.7 million. Turner and Boston had agreed to terms in July.

Turner averaged 17.4 points for Philadelphia in 54 games last season before being traded to Indiana on Feb. 20. He started two of his 27 games with the Pacers, averaging 7.1 points.

The Washington Wizards added six players to their training camp roster: guards Vander Blue, Xavier Silas and David Stockton, forwards Rasual Butler and Damion James and center Daniel Orton.

The Orlando Magic added four free-agent players to their training camp roster: guards Seth Curry, Drew Crawford and Peyton Siva and forward Kadeem Batts and former Northwestern guard Drew Crawford.

The Cleveland Cavaliers signed guard Chris Crawford and forward Shane Edwards. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Crawford averaged 8.7 points, 3.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 140 career games for the University of Memphis.

The Atlanta Hawks signed guard/forward Jarell Eddie and center Dexter Pittman.

Eddie played the last four seasons at Virginia Tech, and Pittman is a four-year NBA veteran who appeared in two contests off the bench for the Hawks last season.