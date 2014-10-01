National Basketball Association roundup

Sep 29, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) answers questions during media day at the team practice facility in El Segundo. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant practiced Tuesday for the first time since his knee injury 10 months ago and said he felt good afterward.

“I felt normal. I felt like myself,” Bryant said. “That’s a good thing.”

Miami Heat center Justin Hamilton is expected to be sidelined for at least three weeks after undergoing a procedure Monday to repair an atrial flutter.

Hamilton was sent to the hospital after experiencing light-headedness during practice. He will begin non-contact exercises in approximately three weeks before being evaluated for a return to practice, and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Denver Nuggets signed forwards Jerrelle Benimon, Alonzo Gee, Pops Mensah-Bonsu and Marcus Williams on Tuesday.

Benimon played for the Miami Heat in the Orlando Summer League and for the Nuggets in the Las Vegas Summer League. Gee has 277 NBA games under his belt with Cleveland, San Antonio Spurs and Washington.

Mensah-Bonsu has spent four years in the NBA and is averaging 2.9 points and 2.9 rebounds. Williams spent the past three seasons in the Chinese Basketball Association.