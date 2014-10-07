FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
National Basketball Association roundup
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 7, 2014 / 12:30 AM / 3 years ago

National Basketball Association roundup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 18, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jameer Nelson (14) drives in between Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and forward David Lee (10) during the second quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - New media rights deals with Turner and ESPN could bring the NBA as much as a 186 percent revenue increase over its existing broadcasting rights deal, which runs through 2015-16.

The Sports Business Journal reported the eight-year deal confirmed by the league Monday would be worth $2.66 billion per year, increasing the number of games televised exponentially and adding elements of digital streaming and exclusive content to partners under the ESPN and Turner Sports umbrella.

- -

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said Jameer Nelson will get the first crack at earning the starting point guard job.

Nelson averaged 12.6 points and 5.4 assists in 10 seasons with the Orlando Magic before joining the Mavericks this offseason. Dallas also has veteran point guards Devin Harris and Raymond Felton.

- -

Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young underwent successful surgery to repair a torn radial collateral ligament in the thumb. The surgery was performed by Dr. Steven Shin of the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic.

Young is expected to miss approximately eight weeks.

Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.