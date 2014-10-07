National Basketball Association roundup

Mar 18, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jameer Nelson (14) drives in between Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and forward David Lee (10) during the second quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - New media rights deals with Turner and ESPN could bring the NBA as much as a 186 percent revenue increase over its existing broadcasting rights deal, which runs through 2015-16.

The Sports Business Journal reported the eight-year deal confirmed by the league Monday would be worth $2.66 billion per year, increasing the number of games televised exponentially and adding elements of digital streaming and exclusive content to partners under the ESPN and Turner Sports umbrella.

- -

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said Jameer Nelson will get the first crack at earning the starting point guard job.

Nelson averaged 12.6 points and 5.4 assists in 10 seasons with the Orlando Magic before joining the Mavericks this offseason. Dallas also has veteran point guards Devin Harris and Raymond Felton.

- -

Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young underwent successful surgery to repair a torn radial collateral ligament in the thumb. The surgery was performed by Dr. Steven Shin of the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic.

Young is expected to miss approximately eight weeks.