National Basketball Association roundup

Oct 6, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during practice before the game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal underwent an MRI exam Saturday that revealed a non-displaced fracture of the scaphoid bone in his left wrist and the team announced the injury will require surgery.

The injury occurred during the first quarter of Washington’s preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets in Greenville, S.C., on Friday.

Beal averaged 17.1 points per game last season, his second in the NBA.

The team said a timeline for Beal’s recovery will be announced following his surgery.

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Jeremy Lin sprained his left ankle during practice. The team said Lin will be re-evaluated Sunday.

Coach Byron Scott said that Lin’s ankle was stepped on during the 5-on-5 session and was in “a little pain,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Lakers acquired Lin from the Houston Rockets in July.

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said he was concerned that forward Chandler Parsons put on too much weight in the offseason.

Parsons, who signed a three-year, $46 million deal, bulked up over the summer to get stronger. However, Carlisle believes Parsons added too many pounds.

Parsons, who is 6-foot-9, had been listed at 215 pounds but reported to camp at 235 pounds.

Carlisle wants Parsons to lose weight because he believes it is affecting his conditioning. Parsons had nine points on 4-of-12 shooting, with six rebounds and six assists in 20 minutes Friday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“He looked tired out there tonight to me, and his shot is short,” Carlisle said.