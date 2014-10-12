National Basketball Association roundup

Oct 10, 2014; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Raymond Felton (2) falls to the court with an apparent leg injury during the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Oklahoma City Thunder star Kevin Durant could miss six to eight weeks with a foot fracture.

The team confirmed the injury but could not pinpoint a specific time frame for when Durant would return.

Durant, the reigning NBA most valuable player, injured his right foot during practice on Saturday.

“After practice yesterday, Kevin made us aware of discomfort in his right foot,” general manager Sam Presti said in a statement. “We proceeded to perform the necessary imagining studies to determine the cause of his discomfort. At this stage, Kevin has been diagnosed with a Jones fracture. Traditional treatment of this injury requires a surgical procedure and recent NBA cases have resulted in a return to play in six to eight weeks.”

A Jones fracture typically occurs about three-quarters of an inch from the base of the little toe.

- - -

Dallas Mavericks guard Raymond Felton could miss several weeks with a high right ankle sprain.

Felton was injured during Friday’s preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when he landed on the foot of Thunder forward Anthony Morrow while driving to the basket.

The team is expected to update Felton’s status in 10 days. High ankle sprains can take up to six weeks to heal.

- - -

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle apologized to Mavericks forward Chandler Parsons for publicly criticizing the free-agent additional weight and conditioning after Friday night’s preseason game.

“It was unfair and inappropriate to single out Chandler Parsons after the game Friday night,” Carlisle said in a statement Sunday. “I have apologized to him and the entire team for this error in judgment.”

- - -

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal underwent successful surgery to repair a non-displaced fracture of the scaphoid bone in his left (non-shooting) wrist.

Beal is expected to miss about six weeks.

The injury occurred during the first quarter of Washington’s preseason game on Friday.