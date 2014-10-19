National Basketball Association roundup

Sep 26, 2014; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) talks to reporters during media day at Spurs Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Kawhi Leonard will likely miss the remainder of the preseason with an infection in his right eye that spread to his left eye, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

Leonard’s availability for the Oct. 28 regular-season opener against the Dallas Mavericks is also in doubt.

“It is going back and forth between the two (eyes),” coach Gregg Popovich said on Saturday. “It’s crazy. Kawhi is still out for 10 more days.”

Popovich was critical of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver, who apologized to Suns fans when the Spurs played Phoenix without their star players, including Leonard.

Popovich suggested that Sarver should have put on a “chicken suit” when the owner apologized over the public address system before Thursday night’s preseason game.

- - -

The Minnesota Timberwolves exercised the third-year options on forward Anthony Bennett, center Gorgui Dieng and forward Shabazz Muhammad for 2015-16, the team announced Sunday.

- - -

The Sacramento Kings picked up the 2015-16 option on guard Ben McLemore’s contract, the team announced.

The Kings also waived 7-foot-5 center Sim Bhullar, guard Deonte Burton and forward David Wear.

- - -

The Cleveland Cavaliers waived guards Chris Crawford and Stephen Holt, the team announced.