National Basketball Association roundup
October 21, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

National Basketball Association roundup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cincinnati Bearcats' Sean Kilpatrick (23) drives past Creighton Bluejays' Austin Chatman (1) during the first half of their second round NCAA tournament game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

(The Sports Xchange) - The Golden State Warriors signed free agent guard Sean Kilpatrick to a contract, the team announced Monday.

Kilpatrick, 24, was a first-team Associated Press All-American as a senior at the University of Cincinnati in 2013-14, averaging 20.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

- -

The Miami Heat signed guard Larry Drew II and he is expected to be added to the Heat’s NBA Development League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Drew appeared in 11 games (two starts) with the Heat during the 2014 Orlando and Vegas Summer Leagues and averaged 4.4 points, 3.6 assists, 1.55 steals and 1.5 rebounds.

- -

The Los Angeles Lakers waived guard Keith Appling and center Jeremy Tyler, the team announced.

Appling, a rookie from Michigan State, saw action in two games this preseason, scoring two points in 20 minutes. Tyler, a three-year NBA veteran, appeared in three preseason games for the Lakers, averaging 2.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in 9.4 minutes per game.

Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
