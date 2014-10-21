National Basketball Association roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Kevin Durant says he will not rush back from surgery to repair a fracture in his right foot.

Durant could miss two months with the Oklahoma City Thunder, projecting his return close to Christmas from what the reigning MVP said is his first real injury.

Veteran guard John Lucas III signed a one-year deal with the Washington Wizards.

Lucas, undrafted in 2005 from Oklahoma State, spent his first six seasons with Houston, Chicago, Toronto and Utah. Lucas, 31, went to training camp with the Boston Celtics.

The Atlanta Hawks reduced their roster to 15 players on Tuesday by waiving forward Jarell Eddie and center Dexter Pittman.

The Hawks were left without roster spots for Eddie and Pittman after signing free-agents Thabo Sefolosha and Kent Bazemore and drafting center Adreian Payne during the offseason.

The Dallas Mavericks’ experiment with Yuki Togashi lasted less than a week, as the team requested waivers on the 5-foot-7 Japanese point guard along with forward Eric Griffin on Tuesday.

Togashi, who weighs 143 pounds, was signed Oct. 15 but did not see any game action. He was most recently a member of the Mavericks’ NBA Summer League team.