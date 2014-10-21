FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
National Basketball Association roundup
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 21, 2014 / 11:36 PM / 3 years ago

National Basketball Association roundup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 29, 2014; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant (35) poses during media day at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Kevin Durant says he will not rush back from surgery to repair a fracture in his right foot.

Durant could miss two months with the Oklahoma City Thunder, projecting his return close to Christmas from what the reigning MVP said is his first real injury.

- -

Veteran guard John Lucas III signed a one-year deal with the Washington Wizards.

Lucas, undrafted in 2005 from Oklahoma State, spent his first six seasons with Houston, Chicago, Toronto and Utah. Lucas, 31, went to training camp with the Boston Celtics.

- -

The Atlanta Hawks reduced their roster to 15 players on Tuesday by waiving forward Jarell Eddie and center Dexter Pittman.

The Hawks were left without roster spots for Eddie and Pittman after signing free-agents Thabo Sefolosha and Kent Bazemore and drafting center Adreian Payne during the offseason.

- -

The Dallas Mavericks’ experiment with Yuki Togashi lasted less than a week, as the team requested waivers on the 5-foot-7 Japanese point guard along with forward Eric Griffin on Tuesday.

Togashi, who weighs 143 pounds, was signed Oct. 15 but did not see any game action. He was most recently a member of the Mavericks’ NBA Summer League team.

Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.