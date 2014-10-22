NBA-National Basketball Association roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The proposed changes to the NBA’s draft lottery format to more evenly distribute the odds among the 14 non-playoff teams failed to get enough votes, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

The final vote at the NBA’s Board of Governors meeting reportedly was 17-13 in favor of the reform that falls short of the required 23 votes needed to push the change through.

- -

The Memphis Grizzlies waived forward Earl Clark and center Hassan Whiteside on Wednesday as the start of the regular season approaches.

The 6-foot-10 Clark averaged 5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists and shot 47.4 percent from the field in four preseason games. The 7-foot Whiteside averaged 3.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks and shot 50 percent from the field in five preseason games.

- -

The Denver Nuggets waived forwards Jerrelle Benimon and Marcus Williams on Wednesday.

Benimon averaged 2.0 points and 2.7 rebounds in six preseason games after appearing in three games for the Nuggets’ Summer League team in Las Vegas. Williams, a second-round pick by the San Antonio Spurs in 2007, averaged 3.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in six preseason games.