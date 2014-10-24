National Basketball Association roundup

Apr 5, 2014; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Michael Carter-Williams (1) is defended by Brooklyn Nets guard Deron Williams (8) during the first quarter at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Philadelphia 76ers and point guard Michael Carter-Williams established Nov. 13 as the target date for Carter-Williams’ return, ESPN.com reported Thursday.

Carter-Williams, last season’s Rookie of the Year, had shoulder surgery in May.

- -

The Orlando Magic signed center Nikola Vucevic to a contract extension, the team announced.

The team did not provide details of the signing, but multiple media outlets reported earlier that it was a four-year extension.

- -

NBA Defensive Player of the Year Joakim Noah said he has no pain in his surgically repaired left knee, but it remains unclear how much playing time he will get early in the season.

“Yeah ... I had surgery,” Noah said. “It’s fine. It’s a work in progress. It’s getting better. I‘m happy with where it’s at. Let me live, man. Jeez.”

- -

Oct 19, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah (13) passes the ball away from Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams (2) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love is ready for more touches, particularly in the paint.

“The offense is built that way but I just have to make a conscious decision to get myself in there,” Love told the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “There are a lot of times where I just find myself fading to the three-point line. For me, it’s a mentality and that’s easy to fix.”

- -

Phoenix Suns rookie forward T.J. Warren has been fitted for a splint and will be sidelined while a small crack in a bone in his left thumb heals. The team has not set a timetable for the return of the 14th overall pick in the 2014 draft.

Warren has averaged 5.0 points and 12.2 minutes in five preseason games.

- -

Kobe Bryant is ready for the regular season according to Los Angeles Lakers coach Byron Scott, who shut down Bryant for the last two games of the preseason to rest him for the games that count.

Bryant sat out Wednesday as the Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 94-86 in Ontario, Calif., and he won’t play Friday when the Lakers oppose the Sacramento Kings in Las Vegas.

- -

Former Memphis guard Geron Johnson signed with the Houston Rockets, who waived forward Akil Mitchell to create a roster spot.