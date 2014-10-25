National Basketball Association roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The Philadelphia 76ers obtained guard Marquis Teague and a 2019 second-round draft pick in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Friday for guard Casper Ware.

Reports indicated that the Nets were likely to waive Ware, who played in nine games for the 76ers last season and averaged 5.3 points and 1.1 assists.

The 21-year-old Teague had 10 points, four assists and six turnovers in Brooklyn’s final preseason game on Wednesday night in Boston.

- - -

Orlando Magic guard Victor Oladipo is out indefinitely after suffering a facial fracture in practice Thursday.

General manager Rob Hennigan said Friday that Oladipo will undergo a surgical procedure Saturday. Oladipo was injured after taking an inadvertent elbow during a practice drill.

With Oladipo out, rookie point guard Elfrid Payton and shooting guards Ben Gordon, Evan Fournier and swingman Maurice Harkless are expected to take on bigger roles.

- - -

The Houston Rockets picked up forward Earl Clark off waivers on Friday and waived Josh Powell.

The 6-foot-10 Clark, who was let go Thursday by the Cleveland Cavaliers, is in his sixth year in the NBA. Last season, he played in 54 games for the Cavaliers and New York Knicks and averaged 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds.

- - -

The Detroit Pistons exercised contract options for center Andre Drummond and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the team announced Friday.

The contracts of the former first-round picks run through 2015-16.

Drummond, the ninth overall pick in the 2012 draft, averaged 13.5 points and 13.2 rebounds last season.

Caldwell-Pope, the eighth overall pick last year, averaged 5.9 points in 19.8 minutes as a rookie.

- - -

Oft-injured Los Angeles Lakers point guard Steve Nash will miss the 2014-15 season of back issues involving nerve damage.

Nash, a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, was entering his 19th season in the league. Since joining the Lakers before the 2012-13 season, the 40-year-old has experienced medical issues ranging from nerve damage in his leg to nerve damage in his back.

Last season, he played in just 15 games and averaged 6.8 points and 5.7 assists.

- - -

The Charlotte Hornets waived guard Justin Cobbs, forward Dallas Lauderdale and center Brian Qvale.