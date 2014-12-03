National Basketball Association roundup

May 6, 2014; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder player Kevin Durant speaks after receiving the MVP trophy at Thunder Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant received medical clearance to play in his first game this season on Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player’s season debut comes six weeks after he suffered a broken right foot and underwent surgery on Oct. 16 to repair a Jones fracture. He missed 17 games.

- -

Charles Barkley said he agreed with the decision of a grand jury not to indict the Ferguson, Missouri, police officer who shot and killed 18-year-old Michael Brown.

“If it wasn’t for the cops we would be living in the wild, wild West in our neighborhoods,” Barkley told 97.5 the Fanatic in Philadelphia. “We can’t pick out certain incidentals that don’t go our way and act like the cops are all bad. ... Do you know how bad some of these neighborhoods would be if it wasn’t for the cops?”

- -

The NBA fined Denver Nuggets guard Arron Afflalo $15,000 for making excessive contact above the shoulders with Utah Jazz guard Alec Burks.

- -

The Houston Rockets recalled center Clint Capela from Rio Grande Valley of the NBA Development League.

Capela was the 25th overall selection by the Rockets in the 2014 NBA Draft.