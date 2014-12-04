National Basketball Association roundup

Nov 20, 2014; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) controls a rebound between Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah (13) and forward Mike Dunleavy (34) during the fourth quarter at Sleep Train Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins underwent additional evaluation in a hospital Tuesday night as he continues to recover from a viral infection.

The Kings said his condition is improving daily and a full recovery is anticipated. He was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

- -

Milwaukee Bucks forward Ersan Ilyasova is out indefinitely after suffering a broken nose during the second quarter of Tuesday night’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland.

The Bucks said Ilyasova would miss Wednesday night’s home game against the Dallas Mavericks and was not expected to travel to Dallas and Oklahoma City for subsequent road games.

- -

The Memphis Grizzlies recalled forward/center Jarnell Stokes from Iowa of the NBA Development League on Wednesday.

Stokes, 20, has totaled eight points and seven rebounds on 3-of-3 shooting in 21 minutes through six appearances for the Grizzlies this season.