National Basketball Association roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The New Orleans Pelicans signed forward Dante Cunningham and he will be in uniform for Thursday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

The Pelicans also could be adding point guard Gal Mekel, according to ESPN.

Orlando Magic forward Kyle O‘Quinn was fined $15,000 by the NBA for making excessive contact above the shoulders with Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin, the league announced.

O‘Quinn was assessed a Flagrant 2 and ejected for the play, which took place with 5:54 remaining in the second quarter of the Clippers’ 114-86 win over the Magic on Wednesday.

The Dallas Mavericks recalled guard Ricky Ledo from the Texas Legends of the NBA Development League.

Ledo started four games with the Legends and averaged 11.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals.

The Cleveland Cavaliers sent center Alex Kirk to the Canton Charge of the NBA Development League.

Kirk has played in three games for the Cavaliers this season and started four games for the Charge. He is averaging 21.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots with Canton.