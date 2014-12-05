FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
National Basketball Association roundup
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 5, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

National Basketball Association roundup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The Sports Xchange) - The New Orleans Pelicans signed forward Dante Cunningham and he will be in uniform for Thursday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

The Pelicans also could be adding point guard Gal Mekel, according to ESPN.

- -

Orlando Magic forward Kyle O‘Quinn was fined $15,000 by the NBA for making excessive contact above the shoulders with Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin, the league announced.

O‘Quinn was assessed a Flagrant 2 and ejected for the play, which took place with 5:54 remaining in the second quarter of the Clippers’ 114-86 win over the Magic on Wednesday.

- -

The Dallas Mavericks recalled guard Ricky Ledo from the Texas Legends of the NBA Development League.

Ledo started four games with the Legends and averaged 11.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals.

- -

The Cleveland Cavaliers sent center Alex Kirk to the Canton Charge of the NBA Development League.

Kirk has played in three games for the Cavaliers this season and started four games for the Charge. He is averaging 21.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots with Canton.

Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.