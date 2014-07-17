FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russell "okay" after collapsing in Nevada: Celtics
July 17, 2014 / 11:25 PM / 3 years ago

Russell "okay" after collapsing in Nevada: Celtics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NBA legend Bill Russell smiles while he is being honored during the 2014 NBA All-Star Game Legends Brunch at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Feb 16, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell was hospitalized after collapsing during a speaking engagement near Lake Tahoe, Nevada, but is “okay”, the Boston Celtics said on Thursday.

“He is okay and scheduled to fly out tonight,” a spokeswoman for the National Basketball Association team told Reuters via email.

The 80-year-old won 11 NBA championships with the Celtics between 1956-69. He earned five league most valuable player honors and the NBA Finals MVP award is named in his honor.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
