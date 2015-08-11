Coach of NBA's Timberwolves diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma

Jun 26, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves number one overall draft pick Karl-Anthony Towns and head coach Flip Saunders address the media at Mayo Clinic Square. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Flip Saunders said on Tuesday he has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer of the immune system, and is undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Saunders, 60, said his doctors called his condition a “very treatable and curable form of cancer.”

“I am taking it step by step and day by day to understand how to best manage this process,” said Saunders, who will continue with his duties as the Timberwolves’ head coach and president of basketball operations.

“I am attacking this with the same passion I do everything in my life, knowing this is a serious issue. I also know that God has prepared me to fight this battle.”

Saunders, in his second stint as coach of the Timberwolves, has also coached the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards. He has a career 654-592 record as a head coach in the National Basketball Association and has reached the postseason 11 times.