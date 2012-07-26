Champions Heat face Celtics in opening game

MIAMI (Reuters) - LeBron James and the NBA championship winning Miami Heat will begin their title defense at home to the Boston Celtics on October 30.

The NBA announced the schedule for the 2012-13 season which begins with a re-run of this year’s best of seven Eastern Conference championship series, which Miami won 4-3.

The game at the American Airlines Arena will mean that Heat shooting guard Ray Allen, who joined them in the off-season from Boston, will make his full debut for Miami against his former team.

The always attractive Christmas holiday fixtures include a December 25 clash between the two NBA Finalists with Miami hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder.

On the same day, the New York Knicks are at the L.A. Lakers while the Celtics face the recently re-located Brooklyn Nets, previously the New Jersey Nets.