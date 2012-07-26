FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Champions Heat face Celtics in opening game
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 26, 2012 / 11:38 PM / 5 years ago

Champions Heat face Celtics in opening game

Simon Evans

1 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - LeBron James and the NBA championship winning Miami Heat will begin their title defense at home to the Boston Celtics on October 30.

The NBA announced the schedule for the 2012-13 season which begins with a re-run of this year’s best of seven Eastern Conference championship series, which Miami won 4-3.

The game at the American Airlines Arena will mean that Heat shooting guard Ray Allen, who joined them in the off-season from Boston, will make his full debut for Miami against his former team.

The always attractive Christmas holiday fixtures include a December 25 clash between the two NBA Finalists with Miami hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder.

On the same day, the New York Knicks are at the L.A. Lakers while the Celtics face the recently re-located Brooklyn Nets, previously the New Jersey Nets.

Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Ed Lane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.