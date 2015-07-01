Love, Butler among free agents agreeing on deals to stay put

Apr 10, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) rebounds in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Kevin Love and Jimmy Butler, two of the biggest names in the NBA free agent market that opened on Wednesday, cut the suspense and agreed to deals to remain with their teams.

Butler said he was remaining with the Chicago Bulls, while Love announced on the Players Tribute that he was re-signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers to join LeBron James in pursuit of NBA titles with a five-year deal worth a reported $110 million.

“We’re all on the same page and we’re all in,” power forward Love wrote. “We have unfinished business and now it’s time to get back to work.”

Contracts for free agents can not be signed until July 9.

Love averaged 17.5 points and 10.4 rebounds as he adjusted to a new Big Three with James and guard Kyrie Irving. Both Love and Irving were hurt in the playoffs with a shoulder injury sending Love to the sidelines.

”After Game One of the NBA Finals, that’s when it really struck me,“ Love wrote about the Cavs’ six-game series loss to the Golden State Warriors. ”Sitting on the sidelines, I never wanted to play in a game more than that one.

“I had dreamed of playing in the NBA Finals and I just wanted to help my guys win. I couldn’t have been prouder of them as they poured their blood, sweat and tears onto the court.”

Shooting guard Butler agreed to a four-year deal with a player option for a fifth season that was reported to be worth more than $90 million should he pick up the option.

Teammate Mike Dunleavy agreed a three-year deal worth a reported $14 million.

Another big NBA star, Anthony Davis, jumped the gun and announced on social media that he was staying with the New Orleans Pelicans after agreeing on a five-year extension reportedly worth more than $140 million.

“NOLA, I am here to stay! Just getting started,” tweeted the 22-year-old Davis, who averaged 24.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks this season.

Davis is entering the final season of a four-year deal he signed after being drafted as the first overall pick out in 2012. He had until Oct. 31 to accept the offer or could have become a restricted free agent next offseason.