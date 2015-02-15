FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NBA-Commissioner wants longer season so players get more rest
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 15, 2015 / 3:55 AM / 3 years ago

NBA-Commissioner wants longer season so players get more rest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a press conference at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The National Basketball Association wants to reduce the number of times that teams are scheduled to play four games in five nights next season, commissioner Adam Silver said on Saturday.

Speaking on All-Star weekend in New York, Silver acknowledged that the current schedule included too many back-to-back games.

He said the league would consider starting the season a couple of weeks earlier in October to spread the 82 regular season games over a longer time period.

“One of things we’re hoping to address for next season is to come close as we can to eliminating the four games in five nights,” Silver told a packed media conference.

“It’s a math formula at the end of the day in terms of the numbers of days in the season and the number of games we play but we think we can make a dramatic reduction there.”

Silver’s comments follow a significant increase this season in the number of teams resting players in an effort to keep them fresh, something that does not sit well with fans who want to see the best suit up every night.

The reigning champion San Antonio Spurs have been the trend-setter in this regard, and other teams have taken note.

“There’s nothing more important than the health and welfare of our players. Ultimately, we want to see our players get appropriate rest and playing at the highest level,” Silver continued.

He also said the league would “take a fresh look” at tweaking the draft lottery, due to the widespread perception that teams not in playoff contention are tanking to try to improve their chances of a high draft pick.

Under the current weighted lottery system, the team with the poorest record is guaranteed to get no worse than the fourth draft pick for the following season, which some believe gives teams too much incentive to lose games.

“I don’t think the system is as broken as some may suggest but it’s going to require a tweak,” Silver said.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina. Editing by Patrick Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.