January 25, 2016 / 5:57 AM / 2 years ago

Spurs' Duncan to miss Warriors clash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12, 2016; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Tim Duncan (21) looks at referee Scott Twardoski (52) during the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Tim Duncan will miss San Antonio’s eagerly awaited matchup against Western Conference rivals Golden State on Monday due to a sore knee, the Spurs said on Sunday.

Golden State have an NBA-best 40-4 record this season, with San Antonio just behind at 38-6.

The Warriors were crowned champions last season but did not have to go through the Spurs in the playoffs.

The 39-year-old Duncan has won five NBA championships and was named league MVP twice.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
