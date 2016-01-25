Spurs' Duncan to miss Warriors clash

(Reuters) - Tim Duncan will miss San Antonio’s eagerly awaited matchup against Western Conference rivals Golden State on Monday due to a sore knee, the Spurs said on Sunday.
Golden State have an NBA-best 40-4 record this season, with San Antonio just behind at 38-6.
The Warriors were crowned champions last season but did not have to go through the Spurs in the playoffs.
The 39-year-old Duncan has won five NBA championships and was named league MVP twice.
Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford