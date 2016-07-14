Spurs make it official, sign veteran Pau Gasol

Apr 9, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls center Pau Gasol (16) backs down Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) during the second half at the United Center. Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The San Antonio Spurs, looking to fill a void left by the retirement of future Hall of Famer Tim Duncan, officially added Pau Gasol on Thursday in an effort to shore up their front line.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed but it was widely reported that Gasol, the only NBA player to average 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists a game last season, signed a two-year deal worth $30 million.

Gasol, a 15-year NBA veteran who played last season for the Chicago Bulls, had previously written in the Players’ Tribune that he would be joining the five-times NBA champions Spurs.

“I am thrilled to join an unbelievable NBA franchise, with an amazing head coach and staff, and a roster full of talent, toughness and competitiveness,” wrote Gasol.

“I will be a part of a team that has become a role model for its consistency, loyalty to its players, style of play, philosophy and overall excellence.”

Apr 7, 2016; Miami, FL, USA; Chicago Bulls center Pau Gasol (16) blocks the shot by Miami Heat forward Amar'e Stoudemire (5) during the second half at American Airlines Arena. Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

The 36-year-old forward-center has averaged 18.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.68 blocks during a 15-season NBA career that has included stints with the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers and Bulls.

The Catalonia native, who was the 2002 NBA Rookie of the Year, has also played for the Spanish national team since 2001, appearing in the last three Olympics and helping Spain claim silver medals in 2008 and 2012.

Gasol was originally drafted third overall in 2001 by the Atlanta Hawks before being dealt immediately to Memphis, where he spent his first six-plus season.

Traded to the Lakers during the 2007-08 season, Gasol won NBA titles in 2009 and 2010 with Los Angeles.

He is one of six NBA players to reach 19,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, 3,000 assists and 1,500 blocks in his career, along with and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Hakeem Olajuwon, Shaquille O’Neal, Kevin Garnett and Duncan.