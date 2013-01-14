Spurs guard Ginobili out 10-14 days with injury

(Reuters) - San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili is expected to miss 10-14 days due to a strained left hamstring, the National Basketball Association team said on Monday.

The third-leading scorer on the Southwest division-leading Spurs was injured in the final minute of the first half of San Antonio’s 106-88 victory over Minnesota on Sunday.

Ginobili, 35, who has already dealt with back spasms, a left quadriceps bruise and a thigh bruise this season, is second on the Spurs with an average of 4.6 assists per game.