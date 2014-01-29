Spurs' Ginobili out 3-4 weeks with hamstring injury

Dec 18, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Manu Ginobili dives for a loose ball in the second half against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili is expected miss about three-to-four weeks with a strained left hamstring, the National Basketball Association team said on Wednesday.

Ginobili, the team’s third-leading scorer, will miss about 12 games due to the injury suffered in the third quarter of San Antonio’s loss to the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

An MRI exam earlier on Wednesday revealed the strain, the Spurs said in a statement.

The 36-year-old Argentine national has averaged 12.1 points per game this season for a Spurs (33-12) team that is second in the Western Conference.