FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spurs' Ginobili out 3-4 weeks with hamstring injury
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 29, 2014 / 10:40 PM / 4 years ago

Spurs' Ginobili out 3-4 weeks with hamstring injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Manu Ginobili dives for a loose ball in the second half against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili is expected miss about three-to-four weeks with a strained left hamstring, the National Basketball Association team said on Wednesday.

Ginobili, the team’s third-leading scorer, will miss about 12 games due to the injury suffered in the third quarter of San Antonio’s loss to the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

An MRI exam earlier on Wednesday revealed the strain, the Spurs said in a statement.

The 36-year-old Argentine national has averaged 12.1 points per game this season for a Spurs (33-12) team that is second in the Western Conference.

Reporting By Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.