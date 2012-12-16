FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spurs roll over Celtics to edge closer to Thunder
December 16, 2012 / 4:25 AM / 5 years ago

Spurs roll over Celtics to edge closer to Thunder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The San Antonio Spurs broke out of a two-game losing streak in style, demolishing the Boston Celtics 103-88 on Saturday to claw closer to Oklahoma City’s Western Conference lead.

The Spurs (19-6) surged ahead in the final quarter courtesy of Tony Parker’s 22 points and Gary Neal’s 20, to close in on the Thunder’s Western Conference-leading 19-4 record.

Starting forward Paul Pierce and bench player Jason Terry contributed 18 points each for the Celtics (12-11) but they fell short of claiming a sixth successive victory in San Antonio.

The victory came despite Spurs’ guard Manu Ginobli leaving the game in the first quarter with heavy bruising on his thigh.

Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

