Spurs roll over Celtics to edge closer to Thunder

(Reuters) - The San Antonio Spurs broke out of a two-game losing streak in style, demolishing the Boston Celtics 103-88 on Saturday to claw closer to Oklahoma City’s Western Conference lead.

The Spurs (19-6) surged ahead in the final quarter courtesy of Tony Parker’s 22 points and Gary Neal’s 20, to close in on the Thunder’s Western Conference-leading 19-4 record.

Starting forward Paul Pierce and bench player Jason Terry contributed 18 points each for the Celtics (12-11) but they fell short of claiming a sixth successive victory in San Antonio.

The victory came despite Spurs’ guard Manu Ginobli leaving the game in the first quarter with heavy bruising on his thigh.