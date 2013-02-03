FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spurs win 10th successive game with win over Wizards
February 3, 2013 / 5:05 AM / in 5 years

Spurs win 10th successive game with win over Wizards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The San Antonio Spurs have continued their supremacy in the NBA, beating Washington 96-86 on Saturday for a 10th successive victory.

The Spurs dominated the first half, leading 51-26 at the break, before easing the tempo in the second to improve to an NBA best 38-11, confining the Wizards to an equal league worst 11-35 in the process.

It was not all good news for the Spurs who lost All-Star Tim Duncan to knee and ankle sprains in the first half after he became tangled with Martell Webster.

Tony Parker led the Spurs with 19 points and 12 assists, while all 12 of their players got on the scoresheet.

John Wall scored a game high 21 points for the Wizards and added nine assists.

Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

