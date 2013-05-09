FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Golden State beat Spurs to level series at 1-1
May 9, 2013 / 5:26 AM / in 4 years

Golden State beat Spurs to level series at 1-1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson reacts after hitting a three-point shot against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of their NBA Western Conference quarterfinal playoff basketball game in San Antonio, Texas May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

May 8 (SportsDirect) - Klay Thompson scored 29 of his 34 points in the first half and added 14 rebounds for his first career double-double as the visiting Golden State Warriors beat San Antonio Spurs 100-91 on Wednesday to level the Western Conference semifinals at 1-1.

Stephen Curry added 22 points and Harrison Barnes scored 13 for the Warriors, who snapped a 30-game losing streak in San Antonio dating back to February 14, 1997. The best-of-seven series shifts to Golden State for Game 3 on Friday.

Tim Duncan had 23 points and nine rebounds and Tony Parker scored 20 as the Spurs suffered their first loss of the playoffs. San Antonio had overcome a 16-point deficit to win in double overtime in Game 1 but could not fight all the way back from a 19-point halftime gap in Game 2.

Parker’s jumper cut the lead down to 88-82 with seven minutes left but the Spurs never managed to get any closer. Manu Ginobili’s 3-pointer with 4:22 left drew the Spurs within six points again but Curry responded and San Antonio missed their next six shots as Golden State closed it out.

Thompson went 8-for-9 from beyond the arc to set a franchise record for made 3-pointers in a postseason game.

Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

