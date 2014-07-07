French forward Diaw to stay in San Antonio

Jun 5, 2014; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Boris Diaw (33) reaches for a loose ball against Miami Heat forward Rashard Lewis (9) during the second quarter in game one of the 2014 NBA Finals at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Boris Diaw will re-sign with the NBA champion San Antonio Spurs, the French forward announced on Sunday. Diaw, whose versatility inside and outside the paint played a key role in helping the Spurs capture the title this past season, announced the news via Twitter. “Hey Spurs fans, good news I stay in San Antonio for a few more years. Let’s win it again,” Diaw tweeted. According to multiple reports, Diaw has reached an agreement on a three-year contract that will pay more than $22 million. The 32-year-old Diaw averaged 9.2 points per game and 4.8 rebounds during the 2014 playoffs.