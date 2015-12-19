Spurs hold off Clippers for 115-107 win

Dec 18, 2015; San Antonio, TX, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) and San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) fight for position under the basket at the AT&T Center. San Antonio won 115-107. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The San Antonio Spurs had grown accustomed to winning handily at home, but they were challenged on Friday by the Los Angeles Clippers before coming away with a 115-107 victory.

The hard-fought win boosted the Spurs’ home record to 15-0 this season. San Antonio, who have won an NBA-best nine games by 20 or more points this season, trailed 88-85 heading into the fourth quarter before rallying.

“This is good for us,” Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge said. “It makes us focus at the end of the game; not be so easy. I thought our guys played well down the stretch.”

Aldridge played a big part in helping the Spurs get past the Clippers. He equaled his season high with 26 points, making 11 of 18 shots from the field, and grabbed 13 rebounds.

“I felt like we really saw the LaMarcus we’re going to need if we’re going to make any kind of run,” Spurs point guard Tony Parker said.

Parker finished with 21 points. He hit a three-pointer at the end of the Spurs’ 11-0 spurt early in the fourth quarter and halted a scoring drought several minutes later with another three-pointer that gave San Antonio a 99-93 lead.

Kawhi Leonard added 19 points, Tim Duncan 14 and Danny Green 10 for the Spurs.

Chris Paul had 27 points and 10 assists to lead the Clippers. He was followed by Blake Griffin with 25 points and DeAndre Jordan with 16 and 17 rebounds.

“It’s just two very offensively powered teams,” Paul said.

“We are usually right up there at the top in the league in offense and they are usually right up there, too. Tonight both teams just made shots and it came down to whoever made the most stops.”