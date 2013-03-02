FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spurs' Parker to miss a month with sprained ankle
March 2, 2013 / 8:50 PM / in 5 years

Spurs' Parker to miss a month with sprained ankle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker (R), of France, and Tim Duncan share a laugh against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(Reuters) - San Antonio Spurs leading scorer Tony Parker will be out for around four weeks with a left ankle sprain, the National Basketball Association team said on Saturday.

The loss of the All-Star guard from France could be a big setback for the Spurs, who enjoy the best record in the NBA with a 46-14 mark.

Parker injured the ankle in the third quarter of Friday’s win over the Sacramento Kings. An examination confirmed the sprain.

He has averaged 21.0 points and 7.6 assists, both team highs, in starting 56 games this season and recently played in his fifth NBA All-Star game.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina, editing by Justin Palmer

