Spurs' Parker might miss Olympics in Rio
February 2, 2016 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

Spurs' Parker might miss Olympics in Rio

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 1, 2016; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker (9) shoots the ball as Orlando Magic power forward Jason Smith (14) defends during the first half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports -

(The Sports Xchange) - San Antonio guard Tony Parker, a four-time NBA champion with the Spurs, told a French radio station on Tuesday that he could miss the Summer Olympics because his wife is due to give birth to the couple’s second son at the end of July.

The Olympic basketball tournament runs from Aug. 6-21.

Parker, 33, said he has yet to decide whether his wife’s pregnancy will force him to cancel his commitments with the national team.

“I will need to talk with the France team. And negotiate with my wife, too. The schedule is very, very difficult,” he said.

Parker’s announcement took French Federation officials by surprise. Both president Jean-Pierre Siutat and technical director Patrick Beesley said they had not been told of Parker’s situation.

His wife’s pregnancy could also affect his play in qualifying tournaments. France, along with Canada, will be competing for a single spot during a qualifying tournament from July 4-10 in Manila.

The United States already has earned a spot in Rio as well as Brazil, Australia, Nigeria, Venezuela, Argentina, Spain, Lithuania and China.

Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

