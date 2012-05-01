Spurs' Popovich named NBA's coach of the year

(Reuters) - San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich was named the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) coach of the year after guiding an aging Spurs team to the best record in a tough Western Conference, the league said on Tuesday.

Popovich, who also won the award in 2003, led the Spurs to a 50-16 record en route to a 15th consecutive postseason berth, which is the longest active streak in the NBA.

Despite a compressed 66-game regular season schedule due to a delayed start because of the lockout, Popovich was able to get the most out of roster that includes veterans Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobli and Tony Parker.

Popovich, the longest tenured coach with the same team in all four major professional sports leagues in North America, earned 77 first-place votes from a panel of 119 sportswriters and broadcasters throughout the United States and Canada.

The Spurs, who have a 1-0 series lead over the Utah Jazz in their Western Conference quarter-final, have won four NBA titles since Popovich was named coach in 1996.