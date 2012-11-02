Wade says NBA game in NY should have been postponed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade joined the chorus of people criticizing why some sports events were taking place in New York following the devastation caused by superstorm Sandy.

Speaking to reporters before Friday night’s National Basketball Association clash against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, Wade said the game should have been postponed.

“I just felt that (there were) bigger things to be concerned about than us being here to play a basketball game,” he told reporters.

“Obviously, sports ... takes people’s minds away from things, but I think there are bigger things that need to be done here in this city.”

Wade’s comments came after the NBA postponed Thursday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Knicks and after city officials canceled Sunday’s New York Marathon.

Miami’s LeBron James, last season’s Most Valuable Player, said he had mixed emotions about playing when so many people were suffering.

“I think we’re all in agreeance when we say getting everything situated and getting everything back up running from the hurricane is more important than the basketball game,” he said.

“But there’s also people that believe that we need this basketball game for a lot of spirits and a lot of families.”