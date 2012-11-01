Nets' home opener against Knicks rescheduled

(Reuters) - The season-opener between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets, postponed because of the havoc caused by Hurricane Sandy, has been rescheduled for November 26, the National Basketball Association said on Thursday.

The NBA had originally intended to play the game as scheduled on Thursday at the Barclays Center until New York mayor Michael Bloomberg indicated on Wednesday that it should be postponed.

“Mayor Bloomberg informed us this afternoon that after further analysis of the damage caused by Hurricane Sandy that he felt it was in the best interests of the city of New York, the teams and our fans that we postpone the Knicks-Nets game scheduled for Thursday night,” NBA deputy commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

While the Barclays Center was not damaged by the super storm that pounded the eastern United States on Monday, New York’s subway system was swamped, leaving transportation in and around the city at a near standstill.

The Nets are now scheduled to open their season at home on Saturday against the Toronto Raptors while the Knicks will kick off the new campaign against the defending champion Miami Heat on Friday at Madison Square Garden.