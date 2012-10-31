FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nets and Knicks season opener postponed due to Sandy
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 31, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 5 years ago

Nets and Knicks season opener postponed due to Sandy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The season opener between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets set for Thursday at the Barclays Center has been postponed due to havoc caused by Hurricane Sandy, the National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Wednesday.

The game will be rescheduled for a later date.

“Mayor Bloomberg informed us this afternoon that after further analysis of the damage caused by Hurricane Sandy that he felt it was in the best interests of the city of New York, the teams and our fans that we postpone the Knicks-Nets game scheduled for Thursday night,” NBA deputy commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by this devastating storm.”

While the Barclays Center was not damaged by the super storm that pounded the eastern United States on Monday, New York’s subway system was swamped leaving transportation in and around the city at a near standstill.

The NBA did not provide updates on the status of Friday’s game between the Knicks and the NBA champion Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden and Saturday’s game at the Barclays Center between the Nets the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.