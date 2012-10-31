Nets and Knicks season opener postponed due to Sandy

(Reuters) - The season opener between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets set for Thursday at the Barclays Center has been postponed due to havoc caused by Hurricane Sandy, the National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Wednesday.

The game will be rescheduled for a later date.

“Mayor Bloomberg informed us this afternoon that after further analysis of the damage caused by Hurricane Sandy that he felt it was in the best interests of the city of New York, the teams and our fans that we postpone the Knicks-Nets game scheduled for Thursday night,” NBA deputy commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by this devastating storm.”

While the Barclays Center was not damaged by the super storm that pounded the eastern United States on Monday, New York’s subway system was swamped leaving transportation in and around the city at a near standstill.

The NBA did not provide updates on the status of Friday’s game between the Knicks and the NBA champion Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden and Saturday’s game at the Barclays Center between the Nets the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.