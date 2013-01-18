Suns part ways with head coach Gentry

Phoenix Suns head coach Alvin Gentry directs his team against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter of their NBA basketball game in Boston, Massachusetts January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

(Reuters) - The Phoenix Suns have “mutually agreed to part ways” with head coach Alvin Gentry, ending his nearly four years in charge, the NBA team said on Friday.

The Suns are 13-28 in the Western Conference midway through the regular season campaign.

Gentry took over as interim head coach in February 2009 and was handed the role on a permanent basis from May that year.

The team said an interim replacement for Gentry would be announced within 48 hours.