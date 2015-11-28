Warriors extend unbeaten streak

Nov 27, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry leaves the court following the game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Warriors defeated the Suns 135-116. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Golden State guard Stephen Curry scored 41 points and made nine 3-pointers as the Warriors extended their unbeaten streak to start the season to an NBA-record 17 games in a 135-116 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday at the Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Reserve guard Leandro Barbosa had 21 points and made all five of his 3-point attempts for the Warriors (17-0), who set the NBA record for consecutive victories at the start of the season in their previous game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

Curry, the reigning NBA MVP, made a season-high nine 3-pointers and added eight assists and six rebounds. He made 9-of-16 3-point attempts and has made a three in 90 straight regular-season games.

Warriors forward Draymond Green had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double of the season, and guard Klay Thompson had 15 points and three 3-pointers.