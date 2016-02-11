FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morris-Goodwin scuffle makes defeat worse for Suns
February 11, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

Morris-Goodwin scuffle makes defeat worse for Suns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10, 2016; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) handles the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Markieff Morris (11) at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Golden State Warriors won 112-104. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Phoenix Suns’ season took another fractious turn on Wednesday when team mates Markieff Morris and Archie Goodwin got into a shoving match during the team’s loss to the Golden State Warriors.

A heated conversation turned physical between the two players during a first-quarter timeout as Morris stood over a seated Goodwin who then leapt up from the bench.

The huddled Phoenix bench quickly broke up the dust-up, but they could do little to halt their freefall.

The Suns (14-40) lost to the Warriors 112-104 for their ninth straight defeat as they sank further down the Western Conference.

Phoenix fired coach Jeff Hornacek last week and promoted assistant Earl Watson to interim head coach.

Wednesday’s incident is not the first internal conflict for Morris who was suspended two games in December for throwing a towel at Hornacek.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

