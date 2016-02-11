FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wife of Thunder assistant coach Williams dies after crash
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 11, 2016 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

Wife of Thunder assistant coach Williams dies after crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The wife of Oklahoma City Thunder assistant coach Monty Williams died on Wednesday following a car accident the night before, the NBA said.

The crash took place in the Oklahoma City area and Ingrid Williams, 44, succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday.

“The Thunder organization has heavy hearts tonight with the news of Ingrid’s passing,” the Thunder said in a statement.

Monty Williams is a former NBA player and well-regarded coach around the league who is an assistant for the USA Basketball program.

He joined Oklahoma City’s staff this season after serving as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans the preceding five years.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.