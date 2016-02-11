Wife of Thunder assistant coach Williams dies after crash

(Reuters) - The wife of Oklahoma City Thunder assistant coach Monty Williams died on Wednesday following a car accident the night before, the NBA said.

The crash took place in the Oklahoma City area and Ingrid Williams, 44, succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday.

“The Thunder organization has heavy hearts tonight with the news of Ingrid’s passing,” the Thunder said in a statement.

Monty Williams is a former NBA player and well-regarded coach around the league who is an assistant for the USA Basketball program.

He joined Oklahoma City’s staff this season after serving as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans the preceding five years.