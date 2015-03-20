Thunder's Durant out indefinitely with foot problem

Feb 19, 2015; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant (35) handles the ball against Dallas Mavericks guard Rajon Rondo (9) during the first quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Kevin Durant, the NBA’s most valuable player, has been shut down indefinitely by the Oklahoma City Thunder due to ongoing problems with his surgically repaired right foot.

Durant had surgery on Feb. 23 to alleviate soreness in his foot caused by a screw that was inserted in October during a procedure to repair a fracture at the base of his small toe.

“Right now, we’ve decided to take him off the floor so the people who are the experts can make the (medical) determination,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti told reporters on Friday.

Presti said Durant was not making the progress that the team had hoped and there was still some soreness in the foot.

“When he’s healthy to play and when he’s able to return without that soreness, he’ll be back on the floor,” Presti said. “If that takes the rest of the regular season, if that takes the rest of the playoffs, that’s what it’s going to take.”

A six-times All-Star, Durant has missed 41 of 68 games this season for the Thunder who are eighth in the 15-team Western Conference standings with a 38-30 record.

The 26-year-old forward is averaging 25.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

Durant, who starred on the gold medal-winning U.S. 2012 London Olympic team, has been the NBA scoring champion four times.