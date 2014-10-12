League MVP Durant has broken foot, out 6-8 weeks

Oct 10, 2014; Dallas, TX, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant (35) is knocked to the floor during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The NBA’s most valuable player Kevin Durant has a broken bone in his right foot and could be out for six to eight weeks, the Oklahoma City Thunder said on Sunday.

Durant will probably miss the Thunder’s first game of the season on Oct. 29.

Durant, also the league scoring champion, felt discomfort in the foot after practice on Saturday and an examination revealed a “Jones fracture” at the base of the his small toe

“Traditional treatment of this injury requires a surgical procedure and recent NBA cases have resulted in a return to play in 6-8 weeks,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti said in a team statement.

”We are in the process of collaboratively evaluating the most appropriate next steps with Kevin, his representatives, and Thunder medical personnel. Until a course of action is determined, we are unable to provide a timeline specific to Kevin’s case,” Presti added.

Durant, who starred on the gold medal-winning U.S. 2012 London Olympic team, has won the NBA scoring champion four times and is a five-times All-Star.