Oklahoma Thunder's Serge Ibaka speaks to the media before practice for Game 3 of the NBA basketball finals in Miami, Florida June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

(Reuters) - Oklahoma City Thunder forward Serge Ibaka has been fined $25,000 for striking Blake Griffin of the Los Angeles Clippers in the groin area, the National Basketball Association said on Tuesday.

The incident, which occurred as the two players battled for rebounding position during Sunday’s game, was upgraded to a flagrant foul 2 from a flagrant foul 1 after league review.