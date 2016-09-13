(The Sports Xchange) - Oklahoma City Thunder forward Mitch McGary had his suspension for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy increased by 10 games on Tuesday, and he will now miss the first 15 games of the 2016-17 season, the NBA said.
The latest violation is for non-compliance of the league's drug policy, according to Yahoo! Sports. McGary was originally suspended for five games in July.
The 24-year-old has played in just 52 games for the Thunder since being a first-round draft pick (21st overall) in 2014.
McGary played just 72 minutes for the Thunder last season and averaged 1.3 points per game. He left the team late in the season for what the Thunder termed "personal reasons."
McGary also failed a drug test in college at Michigan. The penalty required him to sit out an entire season but he instead declared for the NBA draft.
(Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
