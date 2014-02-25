FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thunder center Perkins sidelined for six weeks
February 25, 2014 / 6:40 PM / 4 years ago

Thunder center Perkins sidelined for six weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oklahoma City Thunder center Kendrick Perkins (5) dunks during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oklahoma City Thunder center Kendrick Perkins will miss about six weeks after undergoing a medical procedure on his left groin, the National Basketball Association team announced on Tuesday.

Perkins, who has averaged 3.4 points and 5.0 rebounds in 54 starts, was injured during the third quarter of last Thursday’s loss to the Miami Heat and did not play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Rookie Steven Adams has started all three games that Perkins, 29, has missed this season for Oklahoma City, who are in first place in the Northwest Division at 43-14 but have lost their last two games.

Next up for the Thunder will be the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Gene Cherry

