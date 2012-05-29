Teenager charged in shootings outside NBA game

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - A 16-year-old boy was formally charged on Tuesday with eight counts of shooting with intent to kill after shots were fired into a crowd gathered outside an NBA playoff game in downtown Oklahoma City last week.

Avery Myers has confessed to shooting into a crowd of sports fans as they left the Oklahoma City Thunder-Los Angeles Lakers game on May 21, according to a court document filed by police.

The shooting occurred when two groups of young people were separated by police after they had clashed repeatedly during a team-sponsored “viewing party” of the game on an outdoor videoboard, police said.

Myers remains in jail after his bail was set at $160,000.

The Thunder has said it will no longer show games on a videoboard outside its home arena. Oklahoma City lost the first game of its playoff series with the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday in San Antonio.