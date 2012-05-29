FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Teenager charged in shootings outside NBA game
May 29, 2012 / 11:01 PM / 5 years ago

Teenager charged in shootings outside NBA game

Steve Olafson

1 Min Read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - A 16-year-old boy was formally charged on Tuesday with eight counts of shooting with intent to kill after shots were fired into a crowd gathered outside an NBA playoff game in downtown Oklahoma City last week.

Avery Myers has confessed to shooting into a crowd of sports fans as they left the Oklahoma City Thunder-Los Angeles Lakers game on May 21, according to a court document filed by police.

The shooting occurred when two groups of young people were separated by police after they had clashed repeatedly during a team-sponsored “viewing party” of the game on an outdoor videoboard, police said.

Myers remains in jail after his bail was set at $160,000.

The Thunder has said it will no longer show games on a videoboard outside its home arena. Oklahoma City lost the first game of its playoff series with the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday in San Antonio.

Editing by Greg McCune and Paul Simao

