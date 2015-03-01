Westbrook injury blow for Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) lies on the court during the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook underwent surgery to repair a right cheek fracture and will miss the Thunder’s nextgame, the team announced on Saturday.

Westbrook suffered a knee to the face at the end of Friday’s game against Portland and will miss at least the contest against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

It comes at an inopportune time as Westbrook enjoyed a phenomenal February, averaging 31.2 points, 10.3 assists and 9.1 rebounds.

With reigning MVP Kevin Durant out of Oklahoma City’s lineup due to injury, Westbrook had been carrying the team.

The 26-year-old was named the MVP of last month’s NBA All Star Game and has thrust his name into league MVP discussions with his play as of late.

Westbrook is averaging 26.5 points, 8.1 assists and 6.8 rebounds on the season for the Thunder, who are currently in the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.