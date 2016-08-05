FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Westbrook stays with Oklahoma City after Durant bolts town
August 5, 2016 / 1:15 AM / a year ago

Westbrook stays with Oklahoma City after Durant bolts town

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NBA basketball player Russell Westbrook poses at the 2014 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports awards in Los Angeles July 17, 2014.Danny Moloshok

(Reuters) - Five-times All-Star guard Russell Westbrook has signed a contract extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the NBA team said on Thursday.

The news is a consolation for the franchise, coming nearly one month after Westbrook's fellow All-Star Kevin Durant left for the Golden State Warriors.

Terms of the contract were not announced, but multiple media reports said it was for three-years and $86 million.

"I am grateful to extend my contract with the Thunder and continue to play with the only organization that I have played for and have loved being a part of since I was drafted into the NBA," said Westbrook.

Westbrook recorded 18 triple-doubles last season, equaling the most in the NBA since Magic Johnson in the 1981-82 season.

He averaged 23.5 points, 10.4 assists, 7.8 rebounds and 2.04 steals last season.

Westbrook, 27, the fourth pick in the 2008 NBA draft, was due to become a free agent at the end of next season.

Westbrook and Durant turned the Thunder into contenders, leading the team to the Western Conference finals last season.

They held a 3-1 lead against Golden State before the Warriors won the final three games to clinch the best-of-seven series.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

